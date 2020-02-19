Sheriff: Wilson County man charged with sending threatening letters to elected officials

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that several agencies are executing search warrants near the 800 block of Young Road just off Sparta Pike.

Authorities say these warrants were a result of an investigation into 68-year-old Phillip Foster. They said he has threatened multiple public servants and private citizens in Middle Tennessee. Foster has been charged with the distribution of any substance as an act of terrorism or as a hoax, a false report, and harassment.

The investigation involves letters of threats sent to multiple elected officials including numerous judges that currently and historically served the state of Tennessee. Which includes Circuit court judges, General session court judges, former sheriff, current sheriff, private businesses and private citizens.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office stated that the letters included threats of bodily injury and or death, bomb threats and threats of distribution or delivery of chemical agents.

Authorities said the road is temporarily shut down and to avoid the area.

Foster reportedly has no criminal history in Wilson County or the State of Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.