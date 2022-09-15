DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Shane Baker. A visitor spotted his body Wednesday morning near a fishing pier on Beasley Drive.

Assistant Chief Seth Lyles said investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to Baker’s death and are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

In the past, Baker had communicated with Dickson Parks and Recreation Department Ranger Chris McClellan during an investigation in the lake area. Investigators were able to identify the body as Baker in part due to the tattoos on his body, according to police.

Baker’s last known address was in Hollady, Tennessee, but authorities believe he had been recently staying in the Dickson area.

Anyone with information on Baker’s death is asked to call police at 615-441-9515.