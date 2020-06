HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County authorities told News 2 they’ve recaptured an inmate who escaped on Friday.

According to investigators, Kevin Leery escaped from the jail Friday. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards told News 2 they found Leery in La Vergne. He was caught after stealing a Shop Vac and trying to pawn it.

