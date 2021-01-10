Authorities find body of Clarksville man reported missing Wednesday

Daniel Jones (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have found the body of a man reported missing to the Clarksville Police Department on Wednesday, January 6.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to a report of a body found in the area of Briar Hill and Garrettsburg Road in Montgomery County on Sunday. The Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified the body as 31-year-old Daniel Eugene Jones.

The preliminary investigation indicates foul play is not suspected.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

