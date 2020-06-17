Authorities: Cookeville man arrested twice for ‘large quantity methamphetamine’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man twice in two weeks for having a ‘large quantity of methamphetamine’.

Authorities said 39-year-old Gregory Howard of Cookeville was arrested after he was found with half a kilo of methamphetamine.

Officials said they received information that Howard was trafficking methamphetamine again on Bee Rock Road in Monterrey, TN.

On Tuesday, Howard was found to be in possession of $1,200 in cash and approximately 1.1 lbs of methamphetamine. Officials said this amount of methamphetamine in Cookeville, TN is worth about $60,000.

Officials said this is the second time Howard was charged with a Class A felony in two weeks. Last week he was found with 14 ounces of methamphetamine but made a $100,000 bond that was set by the court.

Officials said this is Howard’s 31st arrest in Putnam County.

Gregory Howard is charged with manufacture/deliver/sale of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $150,000.

