Authorities: Confederate monument vandalized in Stewart County

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stewart County authorities said a confederate monument was vandalized there overnight.

The monument is a grave-site for soldiers who fought at Fort Donelson in 1862.

You can see the words ‘end white silence’ and ‘BLM’ spray painted on the monument.

Authorities told News 2 the investigation will be turned over to The National Parks Service as it happened on federal property.

I try very hard to only post positive information, however, from time to time, as a law enforcement agency, the NOT positive needs to be posted as well. I am sure most people are aware that a statue at Fort Donelson was recently vandalized. Just for clarification, that is on federal property under the authority of the National Park Service (D.O.I.) and is in their venue/jurisdiction. I have offered our assistance in this matter, at their discretion. I would like to caution everyone NOT to jump to conclusions. Hopefully we can all think of examples in the past where emotion has pushed people to make an assumption that was incorrect. True investigation operates on the collection of facts, which is why opinion, hearsay, or conjecture are not used or admissible as evidence. This act has clearly sparked emotion and was without a doubt, a cowardly thing to do but it is not cause for people to turn on each other or make baseless accusations. We are in a wonderful community where people truly care about one another, please don’t let this act start dividing us. We ARE stronger than that. Chief Dennis Honholt

