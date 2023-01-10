NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over recent weeks, Mt. Juliet police have responded to a series of crimes including burglary and murder involving teenage suspects.

On Tuesday morning, police said they apprehended two out of three teenage suspects during the burglary of a Marathon gas station along Lebanon Road. They also intercepted the suspects’ car which they said had two replica handguns inside.

The third suspect, described as a male aged 14-17, took off running towards Pin Oak and Garland Drive near Lady Nashville Drive in Hermitage. Police said they have not located this suspect, but are following strong leads.

The Marathon is steps away from the Hermitage Kwik Sak, where a clerk was killed during an armed robbery in late November. Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged in the murder and are set to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The new manager of the Kwik Sak, Kayla Fenton, said she was shocked to hear of another burglary involving teenagers just down the street.

“It’s not even adults these days, it’s literally children. You can’t look past it,” Fenton said. “All the crimes that have been happening lately are nothing but children.”

In a community briefing on Friday, Mt. Juliet police shared that a string of recent car burglaries have involved teenagers. Captain Tyler Chandler said they’ve intercepted burglaries with teenagers as young as 13 years old, including some who were armed.

“I definitely think there should be more programs for the youth,” said Fenton. “I’m a single mother myself and I know there’s a lot of single parents and that makes the kid feel like, you know, ‘I’m out here alone. I got to do this myself.’ So, just to let them know that they’re not alone.”