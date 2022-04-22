LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have arrested an arson suspect wanted out of La Vergne.

Officials says Raul Alejandro Canaca was arrested for aggravated arson and harassment and is being held on bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Canaca is accused of starting a fire at a triplex on Barnett Street on April 14. On that day at around 2:30 a.m. crews with the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the home for reports of a fire. Crews arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“Our fire marshal’s office does an excellent job investigating our fires,” said Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We want our citizens to know that we take arson very seriously and we will find those responsible and charge them to the fullest extent in order to support our victims.”

According to officials, La Vergne police officers tracked down Canaca and took him into custody following the investigation.

“It is a wonderful thing to have such a great working relationship with our police officers,” said Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley, who was the lead investigator in the arson case. “They are always willing to help when we need them. The additional support from their criminal investigations unit is a great asset for us, especially when we need the extra resources and personnel.”