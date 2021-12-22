NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A total of six men were arrested overnight after authorities recovered two stolen vehicles and multiple guns.

Metro police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee, stolen out of Smyrna, was seen speeding on I-24 West near Murfreesboro Road. Officers tried to stop the Jeep, but it sped away. An aviation unit with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was brought in to help and was able to track the Jeep, which drove to an apartment complex on Lebanon Pike. The driver jumped out and ran on foot while carrying a duffle bag.

The duffle bag had a loaded AR-15 rifle, a loaded AK-47 pistol and a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol inside. The bag was later found on an apartment deck.

The driver of the Jeep ran toward a Dodge Ram pickup truck parked near the exit of the apartment complex. The truck, stolen out of Knoxville, shifted into reverse and ran off an embankment. Two passengers sitting in the front seats were arrested, while the backseat passengers fled on foot. The driver of the Jeep ran into an apartment nearby.

One of the backseat passengers, identified as a 17-year-old from Michigan, was arrested with a loaded Glock pistol near him. He tried to throw away the gun as he ran from officers.

THP troopers found another loaded Glock pistol in the area where the Jeep was seen speeding on I-24. That gun was stolen out of Gallatin.

A third Glock pistol was found inside the bathroom of the apartment where the driver of the Jeep had fled to. Three men were arrested inside that apartment:

Donald Brown, 26, has been charged with being in possession of a firearm and also has a pending first degree murder charge in Nashville and was out on bond.

China McKeever, 24, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm.

Jameel Fagan, 24, of Philadelphia, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm.

The following three people were arrested from the stolen pickup truck:

Dontez Good, 25, has been charged with theft of a vehicle.

Cartell McKeever, 23, of Detroit, has been charged with theft of a vehicle.

A 17-year-old from Michigan is being charged in Juvenile Court.