HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Most people wouldn’t touch the Grinch with a 39-and-a-half foot pole, but after an extensive search for this suspect, Humphreys County law enforcement didn’t hesitate to take him down on Christmas Eve.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Grinch was first spotted on Dec. 14 at local schools, but 10 days later, a tip came in about a Grinch sighting in downtown Waverly.

The Waverly Police Department got a call on Sunday, Dec. 24 about a burglary in progress at Hal’s Jewelry, according to the Waverly Department of Public Safety.

Humphreys County deputies and Waverly officers reportedly teamed up to take the green, furry suspect into custody.

“Better luck next year Mr. Grinch,” the Waverly Department of Safety wrote.

“Thank you to all that provided aid in the hunt for him,” the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

(Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, Grinch was taken to the Humphreys County Jail and booked on charges of theft, burglary, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. However, the 57-year-old from Whoville was released after less than 10 minutes.