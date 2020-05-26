Authorities: 7 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Officials told News 2 that all seven cases are asymptomatic. The inmates are now being housed separately from other inmates in a medical area. They’re being treated by the detention center medical director.

Tests will be provided to all the inmates and everything will be sanitized regularly. Masks will also be available for inmates.

Two of the inmates who tested positive worked in the jail kitchen. The remaining five inmates lived in the same housing area.

New inmates are being quarantined when they are admitted to the facility.

No staff members have tested positive and officials said all detention deputies are wearing PPE when they enter the medical housing area.

