Authorities: 4 overdose in Cheatham County over Memorial Day weekend

CHEATHAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — While much of Middle Tennessee is ‘phasing’ back to life from COVID-19, the overdose epidemic in the region continues to run wide open.

Authorities said it was a busy weekend in Cheatham County. Deputies said four people overdosed and one of them died from what deputies said was a drug overdose.

Friday night, Cheatham deputies responded to a man who was dead when rescue crews arrived.

The 34-year-old Kingston Springs man was found in his bathroom with powder drugs and a syringe.

Authorities said two overdose calls came in simultaneously Saturday night. Deputies were able to save the victim in the county.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray said the man in the city was also revived and another individual in the apartment was charged for tampering with evidence and paraphernalia.

On Memorial Day around 9 p.m. in the gas station of a Pleasant View parking lot, shoppers came across an unconscious man on the ground beside his running vehicle.

Cheatham County Deputy Bart Bryant responded. You can hear him ask the group that has assembled what happened on his body camera.

Someone in the crowd said, “He was talking to us a second ago.”

That’s when a woman tells the arriving deputy she has medical experience and has already done chest compressions and even gave the non responsive man mouth to mouth.

The woman said, “I asked them for Narcan, if they had it in the store. And he was pale, and he wasn’t breathing. So, I started doing chest compressions because his heart rate was really low. And I gave him some breaths and he started coming to a little bit.”

The deputy gave the man a dose of Narcan. Almost immediately, the man responds, quickly becoming agitated.

The deputy said, “Do not come up on me. I’ll be super pissed if I get poked.”

The deputy said he found a syringe in the man’s pocket and attempts to ask him about it but said the man was not cooperative.

According to investigators, of the four overdoses in the county this weekend,

three people survived.

Lt. Ken Miller of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department told News 2, overdoses and the use of Narcan have not slowed down during the pandemic.

In previous interviews, the investigator has said that the pandemic has made it harder to get drugs like heroin, and because of that shortage in the supply chain, users are forced to buy drugs from dealers they often have no relationship with.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE