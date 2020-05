MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons told News 2 that around 6 a.m. Wednesday, four inmates escaped.

Authorities started a search and recaptured all four inmates. Three of them were found on Siloam Church Road and one on Kay Circle.

Authorities are still investigating how it happened and have yet to identify any of the inmates.

