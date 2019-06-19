Austin Peay teams with National Guard on tuition deferment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay State University and the Tennessee Army National Guard are offering a special tuition deferment program for Guard members.

The program is reportedly an extension of the Tennessee STRONG Act. The act reimburses eligible Guard members for up to 120 credit hours or eight semesters toward a first-time bachelor’s degree.

An agreement announced Monday says Austin Peay will cover the up-front tuition for eligible students. The school will then be reimbursed by the National Guard through the Tennessee STRONG Act.

Speaking at a ceremony announcing the partnership, APSU President Alisa White said Guard members are lifelong learners who make the whole school better.