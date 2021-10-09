Austin Peay State University hosts free COVID-19 vaccine pop-up

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay takes on Southeast Missouri State University this Saturday, but before the big game football fans can receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

APSU will host a special pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon- 3 p.m. in the tailgate zone of the Fortera Stadium on October 9.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to attend where the vaccines will be administered free of charge.

Visitors can choose whether they wish to receive the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson.

The vaccines will be administered by APSU’s nursing faculty.