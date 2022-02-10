FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a group of people in off-road vehicles trespassed and damaged private property in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported the group in side-by-side sport vehicles and other ATVs trespassed on the properties in the Buncombe and Keith Springs Mountain areas on Feb. 5.

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of the property reported more than $2,000 in thefts and vandalism.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the owners of the off-road vehicles and individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or Lt. George Dyer at 931-308-9420.

No additional information was immediately released.