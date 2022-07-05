GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man has surrendered to law enforcement after he reportedly “violently” attacked a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Grundy County.

Austin Gage McHone, of Tracy City, turned himself in without incident, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and felony evading.

Trooper Timothy “Sam” Johnson (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Austin Gage McHone (Courtesy: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Timothy “Sam” Johnson attempted to stop a yellow ATV around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City. Officials said McHone fled on the yellow ATV but lost control and went into the ditch line.

Trooper Johnson approached the rider and he was violently attacked, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the attack lasted around five minutes, and McHone attempted to take the trooper’s weapon but was unable to do so.

“The four-wheeler wouldn’t stop,” Shrum told News 2. “Eventually it ended up in the ditch. When the trooper approached this rider, he was attacked violently. The trooper was attacked violently.”

Trooper Johnson suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital, but his blood-covered shirt showed he put up a fight.

“Fortunately the blood seen on the shirt in the picture, that’s the suspect’s; that’s not our trooper’s, so that’s a good thing. We know he’s hurt,” Shrum said.

(Courtesy: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials tracked the ATV driver’s path, gathered surveillance footage from the area and followed tips from the community prior to McHone’s arrest.

He is being held in the Grundy County jail.