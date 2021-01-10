Attorney: Munchel had been fired from Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eric Munchel, the man arrested in Nashville earlier Sunday on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol, had been fired from a job at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk in 2020.

The restaurant is operated by well-known businessman Steve Smith, whose attorney Bryan Lewis emailed a statement to News 2 regarding Munchel’s firing.

“He was a former employee, but was terminated several months ago. Steve Smith nor any of his organizations condone or support the actions that took place at our nation’s Capitol,” the statement read.

Munchel was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Nashville for his role during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photos believed to be of Munchel show a man carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events as they transpired that day.

Munchel has since been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Jail records indicate Munchel is currently being held in the Metro Davidson County Jail on federal charges.

He will appear before a federal judge in Nashville on Monday at the federal courthouse. No time has been announced yet.