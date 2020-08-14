Attorney: Dentist arrested for throwing East Nashville house party enters guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The dentist arrested for his role in throwing an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month has entered a guilty plea, his attorney said Friday morning.

Metro police said Jeffrey Mathews, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on three counts of violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring masks.

The charges were filed after videos circulated on social media showing a party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Jeffrey Mathews (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Grover Collins, who represents Mathews, told News 2 on Friday morning that Mathews “has accepted responsibility for his involvement” in the party and entered a conditional plea to one count of violating an emergency order. As punishment, Collins said Mathews will have to complete “COVID-19 related” public service work.

In a statement, Collins added, “my client is fully cognizant of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and is remorseful for his actions.”

Metro police also issued a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Eubank, 40, on the same charges as Mathews; however, Eubank has not been located, as of Friday morning.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE