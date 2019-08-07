Attorney: Cyntoia Brown recently married

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cyntoia Brown, the woman who served 15 years for the deadly shooting of a Nashville man, was recently married, according to her attorney.

Ed Yarbrough told News 2 that upon her release Wednesday morning from the Tennessee Prison for Women, Brown was picked up by her husband, along with two bodyguards and her agent.

Yarbrough did not provide specific details about Brown’s marriage but said it was “recent.”

News 2’s Josh Breslow contacted the Tennessee Department of Correction to inquire about the marriage. TDOC spokesperson Dorinda Carter told Breslow she could not confirm a marriage, but to speak with Yarbrough for questions on that topic.

State records did not show a marriage license on file for Cyntoia Brown in Davidson County or any county in Tennessee.

Brown, now 31 years old, was released from prison after serving 15 years for the murder of Johnny Allen.

She was granted clemency earlier this year by then-Governor Bill Haslam.

Brown will remain on parole supervision until August 7, 2029.