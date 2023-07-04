DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted robbery led to one person being shot late Monday night in Donelson.

On Monday, July 3, officers were dispatched to a Shell gas station on Donelson Pike just before 10:30 p.m. to respond to reports of an individual who claimed to have been shot.

On arrival, the victim told officers they were involved in an attempted robbery at a Dollar General store in the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike.

The victim stated that they later realized they had been shot and stopped at the Shell gas station on Donelson Pike to call 911.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown. Metro police have not reported any arrests made in connection with the crime.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.