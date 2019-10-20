NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of an attempted murder suspect from Stewart County being spotted in the area.

The MCSO says the suspect, 36-year-old Thomas Reynolds, was spotted in the area of Freedom Drive, Butts Road, and Highway 374 near Dover Road. Reynolds is now in custody.

Reynolds was wanted for domestic assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and attempted 2nd-degree murder.

They are asking residents in the area to limit their movement and report any suspicious activity or sounds to 911.

