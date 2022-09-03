MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for attempted murder out of Nashville was arrested in Mt. Juliet after the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a suspect vehicle.

Officers were able to intercept the car on S. Rutland Road near Belinda Parkway and took the man into custody.

The suspect was reportedly wanted for attempted murder since June 13.

No other information was released.