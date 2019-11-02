Attempted aggravated burglary suspect tries to give his brother’s SSN to police

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Joshua Erickson is being charged with attempted aggravated burglary after trying to break into a garage in the 2800 block of Ennis Road.

Police say that Bryan Carter was just about to take the dogs outside when he heard someone trying to break into his garage. That’s when he went inside to grab a gun and call 911. He then saw Erickson on his back porch but he fled the scene.

Police went searching around the area and found the suspect at the corner of Ennis Road and Malden Drive. Erickson initially gave police his brother’s social security number and information. Police say, they were familiar with the suspect and knew he was not giving the correct name.

After being asked again, Erickson gave them his own name and admitted to having a warrant.

Erickson has a history of crime including theft and burglary. Police also say they found fresh shoe prints at the scene that matched Erickson’s.