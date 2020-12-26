AT&T announces efforts to restore service after downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — AT&T has announced that they are going “full-force” on disaster recovery efforts following the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

“Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service,” said AT&T in a statement.

Recovery efforts including bringing in resources and additional teams, as well as bringing in additional equipment and numerous portable cellphone sites.

“There are serious logistical challenges to working in a disaster area and we will make measurable progress in the hours and days ahead,” said AT&T.

