The ATF is looking for the people pictured in connection with a burglary at a Gallatin gun store. (Courtesy: ATF)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for the public’s help finding the people responsible for stealing more than three dozen firearms from a gun store and shooting range in Gallatin.

On June 28, the Gallatin Police Department received reports that Sumner Gun and Supply FFL had been burglarized overnight, according to the ATF. A total of 38 firearms were reported stolen from the family-owned business on 526 West Main Street.

The ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and the trade association for the firearms industry have since announced a combined reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“The ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for this crime before they commit future crimes,” said ATF Nashville Field Division Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com. Tips can also be submitted to the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.