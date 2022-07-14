NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two inmates were injured during an “incident” at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville Thursday morning.

Spokesperson for Core Civic Ryan Gustin reported the prisoners were injured during an “incident involving several inmates.”

The inmates were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Gustin.

No prison staff were reported injured and no additional information was immediately released.