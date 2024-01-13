LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders had to treat at least two people following a Saturday morning crash in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue (LCFR), shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, a Lawrence County EMS unit responding to a high priority medical call notified Lawrence County E-911 they had driven upon a serious crash with injuries on Highway 64 at Fall River Road in the New Prospect Fire District.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

Fire officials said two LCFR units responded to the crash, adding that two Lawrence County EMS units took care of at least two patients at the scene. There is no word on the patients’ conditions at this time.

Crews from the Crossroads Fire Department were already on the scene of the high priority medical call, so they cared for the patient until another EMS unit could respond to the initial call, LCFR reported.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning’s crash.