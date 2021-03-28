At least 130 people rescued from flooded areas around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire reports at least 130 people were rescued overnight from flooded areas after more than 7 inches of rain fell in the city.

Special Operation Swift Water Rescue Teams rescued people from automobiles, apartments, and houses, and are continuing to answer emergency calls.

That includes at least 15 people rescued from a building on Linbar Drive that had been compromised due to a mudslide.

Nashville Fire also reported rescuing 40 dogs from Camp Bow Wow. They have been safely transferred to a nearby facility.

Metro officials ask people to try and avoid roadways at this time. If you do need to drive you are urged not to drive through ponding water as just two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Motorists are also asked to not drive around barricades on roads or emergency vehicles blocking roads or other areas.