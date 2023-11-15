WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least 10 people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to what authorities are calling an “unknown substance” in the Williamson County Detention Center.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were made aware of an incident involving inmates being exposed to an unknown substance. At least 10 people, including inmates, staff, and emergency responders, were taken to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, several additional employees and about 24 inmates in the immediate area of exposure underwent a “decontamination process” with help from emergency personnel on-site, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said at this time, everyone appears to be okay. The incident was isolated to one area of the detention center.