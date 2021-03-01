At least 1 wounded in shooting on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after at least one person was shot while in a car along Briley Parkway late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, just off Interstate 24.

When police arrived, they said they located one person inside of a vehicle who had been shot. That person was transported to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

Officers said they were later called to a location on Augusta Drive that was connected to the shooting on Briley Parkway; however, investigators have not revealed the connection.

A portion of Briley Parkway was closed while investigators processed the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.