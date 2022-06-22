WILSON COUTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Wilson County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Matterhorn Drive near the Davidson County line.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person has died in the crash, which reportedly involved four vehicles.
Lebanon Road reopened to traffic shortly after noon.
No additional information was immediately released.
