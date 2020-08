NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a head-on crash near Percy Warner Park late Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard near West Minister Drive.

One victim died at the scene, according to Metro police. Two others were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

