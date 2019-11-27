At least 1 killed in fiery crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes just past the I-24 split.

The vehicle hit a pole, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames, according to Metro police.

The roadway is closed and is not expected to open to traffic until 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

