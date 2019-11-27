Breaking News
At least 1 killed in fiery crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

At least 1 killed in fiery crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-40 fatal crash

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —At least one person was killed in a fiery crash along Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes just past the I-24 split. 

The vehicle hit a pole, flipped onto its roof and burst into flames, according to Metro police.

The roadway is closed and is not expected to open to traffic until 7 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar