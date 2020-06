RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the I-840 exit around 6:15 a.m.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.

The roadway reopened to traffic just after 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.