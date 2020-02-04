SUV driver killed in crash involving WeGo bus in Northeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a motorist was killed in a crash with a WeGo bus in Northeast Nashville Tuesday morning.

The bus and an SUV collided around 9 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Lawing Drive.

Metro police said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The WeGo bus driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers aboard the bus were not injured.

Investigators believe the SUV crossed the double yellow line and into the path of the bus.

The roadway around the crash scene will be closed until at least 1 p.m., officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WeGo released a statement following the crash, which reads:

At approximately 9:25 a.m., WeGo bus 1805 was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle on Old Hickory Blvd between Brick Church Pike and Dickerson Pike. Injuries have been reported, but further details regarding the status of those involved are unconfirmed at this time. The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and WeGo Operations and Safety staff are onsite, and WeGo is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

