At least 8 taken to hospital following chemical spill at Lincoln Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least eight people were transported to a hospital for treatment after a chemical spill Thursday morning at Lincoln College of Technology.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the school, which is located at Gallatin Avenue and Strouse Avenue. The building was evacuated, as multiple units responded, including HAZMAT teams.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, multiple people reported nausea and difficulty breathing. At least eight of them were transported to a hospital, while others were treated on the scene, the department added.

The spill appeared to involve cleaning supplies used by the janitorial staff, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson, Joseph Pleasant told News 2. He did not disclose what chemicals were believed to be involved.

Chris Biddle with Lincoln Tech said two classrooms in the school were affected by the spill. There were an estimated 43 students in those classes at the time, he added.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.