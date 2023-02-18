PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person died and several were injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down Interstate 40 East in Putnam County on Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 around mile marker 291 on I-40 East.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the “fatal/multiple injury crash” involved a minivan with 11 people inside, as well as a car with three people inside.

However, authorities have yet to disclose the number of people who died or were injured in the incident.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, THP said one vehicle apparently changed lanes, “encroaching” on another vehicle before the crash, based on preliminary information.

As of 2:30 p.m., officials said I-40 East was still completely blocked at the scene of the crash, so TDOT was diverting traffic off the 290 exit onto U.S. Route 70 North.

However, the crash site has since been removed from TDOT’s online traffic map, which is no longer showing any backups along that stretch of I-40.