COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of US-43 South and Old Zion Road.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they are able to confirm one death in the crash.

A commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle are said to be involved.

The southbound lanes of US-43 are closed as the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates.