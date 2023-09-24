WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Wilson County Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office posted about a “wreck with injuries” that completely shut down 4225 Hartsville Pike, as well as Spring Creek Road.

Officials urged motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route while crews work the scene.

Sheriff Robert Bryan told News 2 the incident was a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed the two-vehicle crash resulted in one death. That person’s identity has yet to be released.

In addition, THP said other injuries were being reported. There is no word on the number of people injured or the nature of those injuries at this time.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the crash, which is reportedly under investigation by THP.