WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Williamson County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 62.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person was killed in the crash, which involved three vehicles.

Motorists are advised to use caution through the area.

No additional information was immediately released.