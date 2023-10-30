WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Williamson County Monday morning.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 62.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person was killed in the crash, which involved three vehicles.
Motorists are advised to use caution through the area.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.