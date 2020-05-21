Assault suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — An hours-long SWAT situation in a residential area of Portland ended early Thursday morning with an assault suspect in custody.

According to Portland police, there was a domestic assault involving two family members inside of a home on Bennett Street. When officers arrived, they said the suspect barricaded himself inside of the residence with a knife.

The suspect refused to exit the home, so police said the SWAT team was called out. A gas agent was then deployed into the residence and the suspect surrendered just before 6:30 a.m.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released. Police said the person was transported to the Sumner County jail on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

