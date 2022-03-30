BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashley Kroese, the woman who was found guilty of driving under the influence and killing Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

In February, Kroese was found guilty of all four counts:

Vehicular homicide (intoxication)

Vehicular homicide (0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater)

Vehicular homicide (reckless conduct)

Reckless aggravated assault resulting in death

Judge James G. Martin said Kroese will only have to serve 30 percent of the term, the equivalent of two and a half years. Her driver’s license will also be suspended for five years.

Officer Legieza’s mother Julie Ray and father Scott Legieza both spoke at Kroese’s sentencing hearing and were overcome with emotion. Officer Legieza’s widow Heather Legieza also struggled to keep her emotions in check.

Officer Legieza was killed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020. Investigators reported the then 24-year-old Kroese drove the wrong way down Franklin Road, crossed over the center line, and crashed head-on into Officer Legieza’s patrol vehicle. The 30-year-old and 5-year veteran of the force died at the scene. He is the first Brentwood police officer to die in the line of duty.

After the guilty verdict was read, Kroese was handcuffed in Officer Legieza’s handcuffs and led out of the courtroom, District Attorney Kim Helper said.

