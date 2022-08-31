NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.

In a post on social media around 7:30 a.m., they said the plant experienced a chemical issue that forced the shut down.

Officials said the issue has been corrected but the city will be without water until tanks can be refilled.

The city asks everyone to not use water until further notice.

Students at Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy and Riverside Academy will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Families are asked to pick up their children then and buses will also run at 9:30 a.m.

The Cheatham County School District announced there will also be no daycare at ACESA.

Another update is expected around noon.