ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashland City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a pharmacy bandit who got away with thousands of dollars in pain medications.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. Friday, August 19, at the Ashland City Pharmacy on North Main Street.

Surveillance video shows the bandit casing the front of the pharmacy for up to 30 minutes.

Surveillance footage outside the pharmacy shows the masked burglar moving cameras and shining his flashlight into the drug store.

Then, police said he threw a large stone through the glass.

The thief, described as slender and wearing Air Jordan sneakers, was nimble and quick as he maneuvered through the broken glass. With a milk crate in one hand and a pry bar in the other, he easily leaped over the counter.

He then used the pry bar to open the drug cabinet and then selectively loaded his milk crate full of pain medications that included oxycontin, oxycodone and percocets and was only in the store for 41 seconds, according to police.

Officer Devin Mabry believes the man was familiar with the store and said the pharmacy owner was woken up by the alarm and watched the burglar breaking into the store in real time.

The pharmacy owner called the police who responded in less than a minute.

By this time officers arrived, the thief had already fled on foot.

Body cam video shows deputies from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland City police officers

moving through the store with guns and flashlights, unsure if the thief is still on the premises.

After a few moments, they found the medicine cabinet pried open. It was clear that the thief took only what he wanted, leaving behind many pill bottles.

“These type of things don’t happen here in Ashland City. It’s a safe town, so obviously when it happens we want to find out who it is, and take them off the streets,” Mabry said.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Ashland City Police at 615-792-5618.