ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashland City police answered a call for help, assisting a retired police officer who was having a medical emergency.

Turns out the man fell in his home, and for various reasons, was unable to get up.

Police told News 2 the man’s ordeal began at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The man in his 60s had health issues and could not reach a phone, but was able to activate his key fob, sounding the horn on his truck.

After many hours, a neighbor heard the beeping and called the police.

Around 7:30 the next morning, Ashland City officers arrived, along with Sgt. Scott Davidson and Cpl. Devin Mabry.

On body camera footage, you can hear and see the officers in action.

“Do you hear someone in there?” an officer asked.

“Yeah, he needs help, but the doors are locked,” the neighbor replied.

Officers circled the house looking for a way in and eventually pried off the screen to raise a window.

“I would say they are doing their job, and they know what their job is, and their job is to help people and that is why they are here,” Chief Kenny Ray of the Ashland City Police Department said.

The officers went into the home and rendered aid to the man. Authorities later learned the victim is a retired police officer who was extremely grateful for the police department’s response.

“Yes, that is typical of what we do every day. We are here to serve the public, and if that means crawling through a window or back door, that is what we will do. We do it at least once a week or more, and I’m sure that other departments around us do it more than that, so it is just something that we do,” Ray said.

In the end, the victim refused to be taken to a hospital.