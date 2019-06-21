Ashland City police: ‘Narcan is the new normal’

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two overdoses in 12 hours in Ashland City had cops and EMS units scrambling to keep up.

On Wednesday night, first responders saved one man with limited life signs. Sadly, 12 hours later, another citizen died from what was believed to be a heroin overdose.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray told News 2 that all his officers are equipped with Narcan, which is becoming a common component in saving lives.

Wednesday Night officers were faced with that challenge in the parking lot of the Ashland City Walmart.

It’s there that 25-year-old Derek Brewer reportedly snorted a white powder he believed to be heroin.

According to his friend, Jacob Biller, Brewer became unresponsive and slumped over even when Biller slapped his friend and threw a coke on him.

Biller pulled over in the Walmart parking lot and called for help.

The first to respond was Ashland City Police Officer Garry Brown, who immediately jumped out of his car with his Narcan.

As he approached the passenger side of the truck, you can hear him on body cam talking with the 26-year-old Jacob Biller.

Biller says “He was choking. I pulled into Walmart and he collapsed.”

Brown says “keep him right there.”

Biller responds, “I’ve never seen this happen before. What should I do?

Brown yells, “Keep him right there!”

Biller says, “Yes sir. I’ve never had anything like that happen before.”

You can see Officer Brown quickly administer the Narcan to Brewer, applying one application into his nostril.

Within minutes, and EMS on the scene, the young man began to come around, gasping and gurgling.

The crews loaded the groggy young man on the gurney and loaded him into the ambulance.

Chief Kenny Ray says Narcan is the new norm now.

“Yes, and unfortunately we are having to experience it at administering Narcan so they are very aware of what to do when they get there.”

Later on the video, Jacob Biller tells investigators that his friend, Derek Brewer snorted a white powder that he believes was heroin.

The officer asks “How you know it was heroin?”

“Because he told me what it was,” Biller responds.

“Hold up,” the officer interjects. “Did he tell you it was heroin based on the person he got it from?”

Biller responds; “No, he said it was heroin. That’s what he bought, was heroin.”

The officer asks, “And he took the guy’s word for it?”

“I guess,” the 26 year old driver shrugs.

According to police Chief Kenny Ray, the heroic efforts of his officers are bound to continue the way the fentanyl problem is growing across Middle Tennessee.

“It is something we’ve trained on and unfortunately they are now using it. it’s a normal thing. they know exactly what to do when they get there.”

According to Ray, the next morning, a 42-year-old man was found dead from a similar heroin overdose. He was found in the bathroom, slumped over.

Kenny Ray says, “Yes and that is getting to be common too. We are starting to get a lot of overdose deaths too.”

Derek Brewer survived his close call. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.