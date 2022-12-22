ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a “habitual motor vehicle offender.”

Monday night, Ashland City police pulled over the man for weaving lanes and having lights out.

When they ran his record, it showed he had been busted 13 times for driving on a suspended license.

The man’s name is Kenneth Coffey, 56.

Kenneth Coffey (Courtesy: Ashland City Police Department)

Once the stop was made, there was a back-and-forth interaction between the officer and the driver of the Cadillac.

Officer: “Before, I was directly behind you and you were weaving in and out of traffic.”

Coffey: “Yeah, I got my flashers on and a headlight busted out, too. I was in a wreck, so.”

The officer quickly learned that the Cheatham County man had no license and a long history of driving problems that include 13 instances of being stopped for driving on a revoked or suspended license.

Coffey: “No, I do not have no license.”

Officer: “You know, your license has been suspended since the early 2000s. In 2012, your license was suspended for, I think it was insurance, but since then, you have other driving on suspendeds, other failure to appears, failure to pay fines and costs, and that kind of stuff. So, this has not been a recent suspension.”

Coffey: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.”

When the habitual bad driver learned he was going to jail, things turned nasty.

Coffey: “What’s going on?”

Officer: “What’s going on is that you are going with me to jail for driving on a revoked license.”

Coffey: “So, I got to go to jail?”

Officer: “Yes, hop out of the car.”

Coffey grabbed his phone and shouted.

Coffey: “Wait, hey Siri, call Chad.”

Officer: “Hop out of the car.”

Coffey: “I am going to get out of the car.”

Officer: “Now.”

Coffey: “I’m calling someone ma’am to come get my car.”

Officer: “Okay, we can do that in a second, but get out of that car.”

Coffey: “I’m doing it now.”

Officer: “No, you are not.”

Coffey: Yes, I am.”

Officer: “Get out of the car.”

Coffey: “I will get out of the car, but you are not going to threaten me.”

This interaction went on for a few more moments, as the officer ordered him to get out of the car, and Coffey locked the doors, accusing her of threatening him.

Once in the back of the squad car, Coffey cursed all the officers and tried to kick out the windows.

Video from the rear seat showed him attempting to unsuccessfully slide his handcuffs to the front of his body.

“His license has been revoked for at least 10 years, he shouldn’t be on the roads in the first place, and add to that he is weaving in and out of traffic causing that much more of a hazard, it just makes the roads unsafe,” said Corporal Devin Mabry of the Ashland City Police Department.

Mabry credited the officers on the stop for showing restraint and professionalism with the 56-year-old.

Coffey is facing charges of drug possession and driving on a revoked license.

He has bonded out of jail.