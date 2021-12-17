ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashland City police arrested an ex-con who recently spent eight years in prison for shooting two Nashville men, one of whom died.

It began on Tuesday, December 7, just after midnight when officers reportedly clocked Deshawn Marquise Stone driving 64 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Officers attempted to pull the 27-year-old over, but he instead drove to a remote location away from where the officer initiated the traffic stop.

According to body camera footage and the officer’s police report, the driver, identified as Stone, was fidgeting with his cell phone and reaching around the dark cockpit of the car.

On body camera, you hear the officer ask the driver multiple times to keep his hands where she can see them.

After Stone was out of the car, officers asked him if there was a gun in the car and he said there wasn’t.

Officers checked under his driver’s seat and found a loaded .40 caliber semi automatic pistol with an extended magazine. The report indicated there was a bullet in the chamber.

A further search turned up substances believed to be heroin and fentanyl.

Stone then told officers he just got out of prison after serving eight years for a Nashville manslaughter charge.

This is the Metro Police News Release from the incident involving Stone from September 2013:

“Nineteen-year-old DeShawn Stone is charged in a grand jury indictment with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted first-degree murder for the July 18th fatal shooting of Harold Carr, 27. Sidney Stuart, 28, was critically injured.

“Both Carr and Stuart were struck when shots were fired at a Ford Explorer, driven by Stuart, on Booker Street near 28th Avenue North. Carr was the front seat passenger.

“Investigation by North Precinct Detective Dean Haney led to the identification of Stone as one of the suspects. The motive for Carr’s murder is believed to be a drug-related robbery. The investigation continues. Additional arrests are possible.“

Stone, who lives on 10th Avenue North, has been incarcerated in the Metro jail since his arrest for cocaine possession in a drug-free school zone on August 2.

Court records show Stone pleaded guilty to manslaughter and went to prison, serving eight years of a 10-year sentence before getting out six months ago.

Once inside the Cheatham County Jail, Stone told officers he used heroin and said he used some earlier that day.

“It was a traffic spot for speeding. There is no routine traffic stop. So you don’t know what is there and what will happen and luckily she did her job,” Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray said.

In Ashland City, Stone is charged with possession of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He made a $13,000 bond and will be back in court in June.

The Department of Corrections tells News 2 Stone’s sentence expired, so he was not on parole supervision.