ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ashland City Police Department has added a new medical tool to their life saving tool box.

It’s a medical kit that has medical supplies that’s synced up to a medical app that tells you exactly what to do in case of dozens of realistic emergencies.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray authorized the kits because police arrive on scene of most emergencies before EMS, and he wanted his officers to be able to save lives and render aid rather than wait for EMS to arrive.

“It’s a better way to serve our citizens. We can help as soon as we get there and we don’t have to wait we can get started.”

Alexis Duncan is a corporal in the police department. In her time on the force, she has administered aid including CPR and Narcan and endorses the new medical kit.

“We have a tourniquet, chest seal, quick clot, pressure dressings, all the things you would need on a major traumatic event,” Duncan said.

Duncan showed News 2’s Andy Cordan how the medical kit, in conjunction with the downloadable medical app works, allowing almost anyone to utilize the first aid materials, even for some very difficult situations.

“Let’s say I’m bleeding from my stomach,” Cordan said.

Duncan then proceeded to read off instructions from the app on her cell phone.

“The app tells us to get the chest seal in the kit labeled ‘C-1,’ expose the injury using the shears, so we have scissors right here,” Duncan said.

The app then instructed Duncan how to apply the chest seal to the wound.

“Even if you don’t know how to do any of it, it will walk you through the process,” Duncan said.

The app then told Duncan how to prepare to apply the seal, as well as where to put it.

“It just walks you through everything. There’s a button at the top that says ‘depress when ems arrives’ and it kind of gives you a detailed report,” Duncan said.

The report, according to Duncan, is downloadable to EMS and police officers so they can use it in their reports.

When asked how this tool makes her a better officer, Duncan said, “This is going to help definitely roadside, if we are first on the scene of a shooting, a stabbing, anything like that, at least we now have the gear and the equipment to do the basic stuff until EMS and fire get there.”

According to Duncan, the app doesn’t even need an internet connection once downloaded.

“If we are out there and something happens to one of our officers, we have this in our car to be able to save their life before fire and EMS get there to help,” she said.

All Ashland City police officers now have this kit and have been trained how to use it. The kit costs $3,800 and it is paid for out of the department’s drug fund.

According to the company, Ashland City police are the first known agency in Middle Tennessee to use the kit.

The company said the kits are great for churches and schools because anyone can quickly learn how to render first aid.